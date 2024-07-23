Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 64,250 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 54.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,250 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of PriceSmart worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PriceSmart by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,424,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,671,000 after purchasing an additional 105,405 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,673,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSMT. StockNews.com upgraded PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

PSMT opened at $87.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.65 and its 200-day moving average is $81.22. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.82 and a 1-year high of $91.28.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $801,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,793.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PriceSmart news, COO John D. Hildebrandt sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $40,581.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,406.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 9,500 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $801,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,793.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,422 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,464 in the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

