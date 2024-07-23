Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 734,614 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) by 62.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 434,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 734,614 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.94% of Daktronics worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Daktronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Daktronics by 831.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the first quarter worth $174,000. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of Daktronics stock opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05. Daktronics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $15.23. The firm has a market cap of $672.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $215.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.28 million. Daktronics had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Daktronics, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Daktronics news, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $208,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,351,946.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,339 shares of company stock valued at $610,456 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

