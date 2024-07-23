Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,028 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.50% of Genesco worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Genesco by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Genesco by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 12,754 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Genesco by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 31,456 shares during the period. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at $5,162,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Genesco by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 102,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

NYSE:GCO opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Genesco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The stock has a market cap of $331.46 million, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.24.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.56. Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $457.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

