Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,598 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 6,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.1 %

WFC stock opened at $59.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.29 and its 200 day moving average is $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

