Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Adagene Stock Performance

ADAG stock opened at $2.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Adagene has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adagene

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adagene stock. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,020,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Artal Group S.A. owned approximately 2.31% of Adagene worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

Adagene Company Profile

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti- CD137 IgG4 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a masked fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical development for the treatment of advanced/metastatic solid tumors.

