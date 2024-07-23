AESAY (OTCMKTS:AESAY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.92

AESAY (OTCMKTS:AESAY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and traded as high as $3.05. AESAY shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 3,000 shares changing hands.

AESAY Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92.

AESAY Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AES Tiete SA (Tiete) is a generator of energy. The Company’s generating complex consists of small hydroelectric power plants and power plants (SHP) totaling approximately 2,658 MW of installed capacity. The Company’s Hydroelectric Power Plants (HPP) include Agua Vermelha, Nova Avanhandava, Promissao, Bariri, Barra Bonita, Ibitinga, Euclides da Cunha, Caconde and Limoeiro, and its Small Hydroelectric Plants (SHPPs) include Mogi-Guacu, Sao Jose and Sao Joaquim.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AESAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AESAY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.