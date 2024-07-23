AGCO (AGCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.95 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. AGCO had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AGCO to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AGCO opened at $101.74 on Tuesday. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $92.75 and a fifty-two week high of $140.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AGCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $127.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.63.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

