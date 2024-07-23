Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYSGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.52 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Agilysys Stock Performance

Shares of AGYS opened at $111.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.86. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $63.78 and a 52-week high of $112.61.

Insider Transactions at Agilysys

In related news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 8,948 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $887,194.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,552,398.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Agilysys news, Director Jerry C. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total transaction of $1,028,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,216,637.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 8,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $887,194.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,943 shares in the company, valued at $16,552,398.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 700,935 shares of company stock worth $67,375,071. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair initiated coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Agilysys from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Agilysys from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilysys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

