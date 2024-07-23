Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,012,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,356,000 after purchasing an additional 326,308 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 247.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,028 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $2,205,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,459,000.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of -0.28. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.87. The company has a quick ratio of 30.12, a current ratio of 30.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William Richard White sold 34,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $976,100.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Akero Therapeutics news, CFO William Richard White sold 34,811 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $976,100.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 246,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,776,383.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,446 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,917. Corporate insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

