Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALK. StockNews.com upgraded Alaska Air Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.82.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

ALK stock opened at $38.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.89. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $53.94.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 2.14%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,439,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,543,000 after buying an additional 660,455 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,966,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,533,000 after purchasing an additional 155,403 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,387,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,219,000 after purchasing an additional 253,984 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,063,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,715,000 after purchasing an additional 83,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 869,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,954,000 after purchasing an additional 612,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.