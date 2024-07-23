Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,803,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,532,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of AIN opened at $90.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.27. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.41.

Albany International Announces Dividend

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $313.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.41 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 9.35%. Albany International’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albany International

In related news, CEO Gunnar Kleveland acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.68 per share, with a total value of $105,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,937.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gunnar Kleveland acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.68 per share, with a total value of $105,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,937.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert D. Starr acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.44 per share, with a total value of $84,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,610 shares in the company, valued at $220,388.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Albany International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Albany International from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Albany International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albany International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Albany International

Albany International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.