Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AA. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alcoa from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Alcoa from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Alcoa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alcoa from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alcoa from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of AA opened at $34.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.67. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $45.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 252.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

