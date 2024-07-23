Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect Alexander & Baldwin to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Alexander & Baldwin has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.890-1.000 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alexander & Baldwin to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average of $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.90%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

