Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Releases Earnings Results

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($2.09), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $766.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.03 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities updated its FY24 guidance to $9.41-9.53 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 9.410-9.530 EPS.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $125.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.12.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 485.99%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.14.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

