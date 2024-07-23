Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.410-9.530 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Alexandria Real Estate Equities also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.41-9.53 EPS.

ARE stock opened at $125.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($2.09). The firm had revenue of $766.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 0.87%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 485.98%.

ARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.14.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

