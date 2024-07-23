Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 252.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.15 and a 1-year high of $56.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.82%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

