AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,434 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 8.22% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF worth $12,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JULW. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 265,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 17,183 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 188,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,213,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JULW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.67. 191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,941. The stock has a market cap of $147.47 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.45. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $35.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.57.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (JULW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULW was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

