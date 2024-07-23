Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,129,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Ally Financial worth $1,141,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,752,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,129,000 after buying an additional 495,584 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,346,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,953,000 after buying an additional 42,556 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,120,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,035,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,080,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,869,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

ALLY stock opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ALLY. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.78.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

