Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Stake Raised by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 107.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.29. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $44.50.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.78.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

