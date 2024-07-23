Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $150.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $227.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $256.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $235.59 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $141.98 and a fifty-two week high of $263.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.27. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.91 and a beta of 0.37.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,851,273.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,168,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $3,224,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,589.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,851,273.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,168,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,450 shares of company stock valued at $15,287,984 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,994,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,792,542,000 after buying an additional 50,366 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,685,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,837,000 after buying an additional 201,784 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,651,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,674,000 after purchasing an additional 64,560 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,144,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,018,000 after purchasing an additional 214,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $390,438,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

