Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Lowered by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,134,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 754,030 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.9% of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Alphabet worth $1,076,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $359,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 58.4% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the first quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,391,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $210,001,000 after purchasing an additional 96,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,847,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.44.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $181.67 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,389,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,488 shares of company stock worth $21,866,705 in the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

