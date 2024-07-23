Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.6% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $15,441,917,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,810,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,980,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374,756 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Alphabet by 39,754.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,025,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $841,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010,548 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4,894.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,445,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,606,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,080,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $569,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,801 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 2.3 %

Alphabet stock opened at $181.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.69.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,141,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at $403,141,173.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,488 shares of company stock valued at $21,866,705. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $222.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective (down previously from $182.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.