Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Investment analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 146.15% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Alumis in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

About Alumis

Alumis stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. Alumis has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $13.53.

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

