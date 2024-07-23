Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Smith Salley Wealth Management’s 4th Largest Position

Smith Salley Wealth Management reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 220,948 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 59,780 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.1% of Smith Salley Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $39,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $117,158,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134,632 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $17,700,551,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,221,446,000 after buying an additional 295,132 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,920,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,888,870,000 after buying an additional 1,525,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,241,587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,418,187,000 after buying an additional 888,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.38.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $182.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $53,281,863.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,250,048 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.