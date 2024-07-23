Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 538,675 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.8% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $97,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.38.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,480,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,480,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,112,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,250,048 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $182.55 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

