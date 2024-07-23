Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Integrity Financial Corp WA

Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,926 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.2% of Integrity Financial Corp WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 928,433,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,250,048 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $182.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.51 and a 200-day moving average of $178.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.