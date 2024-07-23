Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.4% of Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,250,048 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.3 %

AMZN stock opened at $182.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.38.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

