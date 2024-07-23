Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Nicollet Investment Management Inc.

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,461 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 7.1% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $53,281,863.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $53,281,863.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 928,433,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,112,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,250,048 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.38.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $182.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.06. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

