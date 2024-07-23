Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target upped by Sanford C. Bernstein from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $219.38.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $182.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.51 and a 200-day moving average of $178.06. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $53,281,863.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 928,433,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,250,048 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $17,700,551,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 16,029.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,260,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,717,254 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,744,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724,687 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $2,239,757,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,359,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,295,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524,463 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

