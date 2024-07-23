Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMZN. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $219.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $182.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at $886,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at $886,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,250,048. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

