Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMRC. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ameresco from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.85.

Ameresco stock opened at $32.81 on Monday. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $60.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.78.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $298.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 187.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 68,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 44,882 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 292,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 28,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

