American Assets Trust (AAT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect American Assets Trust to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.35). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $110.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect American Assets Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of AAT stock opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. American Assets Trust has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $25.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.29.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

About American Assets Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 150.56%.

(Get Free Report)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.