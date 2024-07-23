American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) PT Raised to $8.00

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AXL. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of AXL opened at $7.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.31. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.39. The firm has a market cap of $849.30 million, a P/E ratio of -103.20 and a beta of 2.04.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.16. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 13.5% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $411,000. Sona Asset Management US LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $7,102,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 74.7% in the first quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,095,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after buying an additional 468,573 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

