American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Holdings Decreased by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,508 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of American Electric Power worth $23,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $175,667,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in American Electric Power by 542.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,282,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,234 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in American Electric Power by 381.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,995,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,734 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $67,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.77.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $94.35 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $94.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.11.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

