American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given New $265.00 Price Target at Monness Crespi & Hardt

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price upped by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the payment services company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $230.70.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $244.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $253.73. The company has a market cap of $176.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total transaction of $27,267,303.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,642,315.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total value of $829,500.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,896.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,642,315.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,844 shares of company stock valued at $32,404,735. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

