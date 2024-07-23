Amiad Water Systems (LON:AFS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $364.00

Amiad Water Systems Ltd. (LON:AFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 364 ($4.71) and traded as high as GBX 374 ($4.84). Amiad Water Systems shares last traded at GBX 364 ($4.71), with a volume of 22,786 shares changing hands.
Amiad Water Systems Stock Up 2.2 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 364 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.59, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of £110.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53.
Amiad Water Systems Company Profile
Amiad Water Systems Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies water filters and filtration systems for the industrial, municipal, ballast water, oil and gas, and irrigation markets worldwide. It offers automatic, semi-automatic, and manual filters, as well as fertigation injectors for farmers and large agricultural co-ops; automatic filters for industrial sector; and develops, manufactures, and distributes water treatment and filtration solutions for potable water and wastewater in various applications, such as pre-filtration for UV and tertiary treatment, and polishing, as well as for MF, UF, NF, and RO membranes.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Amiad Water Systems
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Outperforms Market: Highs on the Horizon
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Has This Leading Tech Stock Halted the AI Surge?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Revolutionary Battery Stock Gains Momentum with 3D Silicon-Anodes
Receive News & Ratings for Amiad Water Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amiad Water Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.