AppFolio (APPF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. AppFolio has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. AppFolio had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $187.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.66 million. On average, analysts expect AppFolio to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of APPF stock opened at $269.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.32 and a beta of 0.80. AppFolio has a twelve month low of $164.29 and a twelve month high of $270.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.21.

In other AppFolio news, Director Alexander Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $2,502,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,693,471.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.82, for a total value of $221,470.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,022. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexander Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $2,502,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,693,471.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,982 shares of company stock valued at $29,689,129. Company insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APPF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, July 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.71.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

