Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.10% of Appian worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Appian in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $34.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 1.48. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.64.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $149.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.78 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 204.82% and a negative net margin of 19.20%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III purchased 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $90,364.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,685.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 25,121 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.35 per share, with a total value of $837,785.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,972,327.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III purchased 3,225 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $90,364.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,685.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 904,068 shares of company stock worth $29,283,077 in the last three months. Company insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

