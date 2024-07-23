Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ACLX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Arcellx in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Arcellx from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an outperform rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of ACLX stock opened at $62.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.14 and a beta of 0.23. Arcellx has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $75.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.91.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $39.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 million. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 38.39%. Arcellx’s quarterly revenue was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcellx will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 10,901 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $711,835.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,853.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 12,121 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $614,655.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,652.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 10,901 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $711,835.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,853.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,238 shares of company stock valued at $6,008,891 over the last ninety days. 6.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arcellx by 8.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Arcellx by 292.1% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 248,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,317,000 after buying an additional 185,493 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Arcellx by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,344,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,514,000 after buying an additional 84,373 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcellx by 951.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

