argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Increased to $540.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $480.00 to $540.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of argenx from $471.00 to $468.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $607.00 target price (up previously from $535.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of argenx from $560.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of argenx from $522.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $536.63.

argenx stock opened at $461.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $406.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.67. argenx has a 52 week low of $327.73 and a 52 week high of $539.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.45 and a beta of 0.64.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.33). argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $412.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that argenx will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in argenx by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,504,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,651 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of argenx by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,961,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,099,000 after acquiring an additional 530,181 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,216,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,690,000 after acquiring an additional 439,889 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of argenx by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,174,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,666,000 after acquiring an additional 346,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,234,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,666,000 after acquiring an additional 234,567 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

