Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

Arrow Financial Price Performance

AROW opened at $30.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $504.01 million, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.74. Arrow Financial has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $30.44.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $54.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.29 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 14.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Financial will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

In other Arrow Financial news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $94,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,880.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. 46.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.