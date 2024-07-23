Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Free Report) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 534,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,312 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.39% of Arteris worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Arteris during the third quarter worth $363,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Arteris by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 109,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 58,620 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Arteris by 26.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 28,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Arteris by 150.3% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 215,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 129,692 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arteris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

In other Arteris news, CEO K Charles Janac sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $25,433.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,125.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Paul L. Alpern sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $71,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 81,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,858.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO K Charles Janac sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $25,433.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,341 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,125.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,075 shares of company stock valued at $749,621. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arteris stock opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.18. Arteris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $9.54.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 198.35% and a negative net margin of 69.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

