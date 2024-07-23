Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 53,863 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Astronics were worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATRO. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in Astronics by 856.5% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ATRO opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. Astronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
Separately, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Astronics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.
Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.
