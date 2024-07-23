Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $253.80

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 253.80 ($3.28) and traded as high as GBX 274 ($3.54). Aurora Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 272 ($3.52), with a volume of 65,573 shares trading hands.

Aurora Investment Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £207.32 million, a P/E ratio of 388.21 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 253.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 246.22.

About Aurora Investment Trust

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

