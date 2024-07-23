Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Cut to $108.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $119.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Autoliv from $122.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised Autoliv from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised Autoliv to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.46.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $98.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.70 and its 200-day moving average is $114.65. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $89.37 and a 1 year high of $129.38.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total value of $240,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at $9,822,237.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 62.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 104.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

