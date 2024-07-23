AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Bank of America

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AN. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $184.43.

Shares of AN opened at $173.18 on Monday. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $123.81 and a 1-year high of $182.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.85.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.04. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.05 earnings per share. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 18.21 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,793 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $4,083,789.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,980,467 shares in the company, valued at $685,794,659.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,793 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,703 shares of company stock worth $23,384,790 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

