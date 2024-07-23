Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 149 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 819 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TYL. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 675.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total transaction of $2,899,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,255.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total transaction of $255,413.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,691.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total value of $2,899,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,255.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,241 shares of company stock worth $12,495,890 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TYL opened at $529.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.70, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $494.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $361.16 and a 1-year high of $533.81.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $512.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.79 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 9.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TYL. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target (up from $510.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.17.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

