Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REPX. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 449,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after purchasing an additional 66,621 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,714,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. 58.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Insider Transactions at Riley Exploration Permian

In other news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,266,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Riley Exploration Permian news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,266,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Corey Neil Riley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $66,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,907,332.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,520 shares of company stock valued at $752,756 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE REPX opened at $29.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $635.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average is $26.61. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.27 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $99.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.65 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 24.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.