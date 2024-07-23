Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires New Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,143 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NICE in the first quarter valued at $813,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in NICE by 127.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NICE stock opened at $181.43 on Tuesday. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $149.54 and a 12 month high of $270.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.36 and a 200-day moving average of $211.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.81 million. On average, equities analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on NICE from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NICE from $290.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NICE from $339.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.07.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

