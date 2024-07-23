Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,650 Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,650 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.
Regions Financial Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE RF opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $22.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.34. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Regions Financial Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.35%.
Insider Activity at Regions Financial
In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.34.
Read Our Latest Report on Regions Financial
Regions Financial Profile
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Regions Financial
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Outperforms Market: Highs on the Horizon
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Has This Leading Tech Stock Halted the AI Surge?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Revolutionary Battery Stock Gains Momentum with 3D Silicon-Anodes
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.