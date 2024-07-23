Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,650 Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,650 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $22.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.34. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.35%.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.34.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

